Toni Morrison’s new book A Mercy is not much longer than a novella. But don’t jump to the conclusion that this work, clocking in at around 40,000 words, is a minor effort in the oeuvre of this beloved author (in multiple senses). A Mercy stands out as one of Morrison’s finest moments, a masterfully crafted fiction that covers considerable ground in just…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Honest Broker to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.