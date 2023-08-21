How bad can the Internet get before it gets better? Or will it get better?

Sooner or later, Silicon Valley has to clean up the mess they’ve made. Or if they don’t, politicians and regulators will step in. But they should fix it now, if only out of self interest.

All web platforms need to learn from the recent debacle at Threads, the much touted social media network that lost more than 85% of its user base in a few days.

As I predicted here in painful detail, just a week after launch, Threads thwarted and manipulated users so extremely, few would stick around. And that’s exactly what happened.

The number of active users on Threads has already dropped from 50 million to under 10 million. The exodus took place over the course of just 40 days.

That’s not a decline—it’s Wiley Coyote at the cliff.

Even worse, the amount of time users spend on the app has declined 85%. Average daily use is less than three minutes per day.

Remember that these are active users—but they spend more time flossing. And probably enjoy that thread more than Mr. Z’s.

In other words, we’ve now reached the point that Silicon Valley must change course—if only out of sheer greed. Their apps won’t make money unless they give users a little more control.

They just gotta loosin’ up.

With that in mind, I’m sharing my wish list. Below are 65 things I want from a billionaire’s web platform, but so rarely get.

They ought to take a break from preparing for their cage match, and listen—otherwise they’re stepping off that same precipice.

65 Things I Want from the Web (But Almost Never Get)