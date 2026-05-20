Some time ago, I shared a list of favorite quotations—suitable for all occasions. I’m finally getting around to publishing the second installment.

If you have personal favorites that I’ve missed, please share them in the comments.

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“Do unto those downstream as you would have those upstream do unto you.”

Wendell Berry

“The only thing that matters is on this page.”

Advice written by Robert Caro on an index card taped to the desk lamp above his Smith Corona typewriter

“Spend the afternoon. You can’t take it with you.”

Annie Dillard

“You’re under no obligation to be the same person you were 5 minutes ago.”

Alan Watts

“If anyone tells you that a certain person speaks ill of you, do not make excuses about what is said of you, but answer: ‘He was ignorant of my other faults else he would not have mentioned these alone.’”

Epictetus

Epictetus, who was born a slave but became a philosopher

“Don’t ask how people are doing, ask how they are sleeping. You’ll learn a lot more.”

Andrew Huberman

“Practice like you’ve never won. Play like you’ve never lost.”

Michael Jordan

“When the axe came into the wood, many of the trees said: ‘At least the handle is one of us.’”

Turkish proverb

“It’s only words—unless they’re true.”

David Mamet

“We could ride the surf together.”

Brian Wilson

“I became a journalist partly so that I wouldn’t ever have to rely on the press for my information.”

Christopher Hitchens