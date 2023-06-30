People keep telling me that we’re living on an Information Superhighway. But that’s not true.

The flow of information today is more like a river. A very polluted river.

Folks have been dumping their crap into our information flows for a long, long time. Big corporations and institutions are the worst offenders—they actually get rich by polluting our data streams. But individuals are adding to the raw sewage too.

Some of them do it just for kicks.

It’s gotten worse lately. A whole lot worse. Just look at the polluted streams of information in your own life, and try to find a single safe space where the data stream is fresh and clean.

Some of us have stopped even trying.

This is how the Information Age ends, and it’s happening right now.

In the last 12 months, the garbage infows into our culture have increased exponentially. As a result, nothing is harder to find now than actual information—which I define as “knowledge based on demonstrable or reliable facts.”

The result is a crisis of trust unlike anything seen before in modern history.

We are bypassing the Web 3.0 we were promised—which was supposed to deliver trust-based systems and validation tools. Instead we’ve gone straight to Web 4.0, which is like the worst kind of Wild West Web. Outlaws and desperados contol all the data highways and byways. Trust and reliability are scarcer than gold nuggets.

Do you think I’m exaggerating?

Let me ask you a question. If your job was to destroy access to reliable information in our society, how would you do it?

You would start with the 30 steps outlined below.

30 Signs You Are Living in an Information Crap-pocalypse

If you wanted to destroy the value of information you would:

Consider this as a checklist to determine the health of your own information sources.

How many of these signs of data pollution can you identify in our current culture? How many of them are getting worse, not better?

Hah—they are ALL getting worse. Every last one of them. That’s because there’s so much money made from dumping this garbage into our information flows. Truth wears rags while deception travels on a private jet.

Of course, this can’t go on forever. Eventually people abandon those polluted streams. That’s what will happen after the Age of Information crashes.

The gold standard is trust, not information. A single trustworthy voice is worth more than ten thousand bot-written articles.

Our society as a whole hasn’t figured this out yet. But nothing prevents you from taking prudent steps on your own. Find those trusted voices—nurture them, support them, and spread the word.

They are our cleansing agents They are the pure streams in an polluted ecosystem. They are our emerging counterculture—still fragile now but gathering momentum. Soon enough, others will join us. In the meantime, don’t swim in those dirty waters.