I’ve spent lots of time recently digging into the available information on the state of childhood today. I’m shaken by what I’ve learned—and you will be too.

Over the years, we’ve all heard that our youngsters are “at risk.” But it’s easy to dismiss warnings of this sort as idle fearmongering. After you’ve seen several generations grow up into responsible adults, you tend to stop worrying.

But this time, it really is different.

So many different parties now prey on youngsters—and they include some of the largest companies in the world. Parents struggle for solutions when the enemies are literally inside their home, embedded in ever-present tech that seeks to manipulate and monetize kids.

Below I’ve tried to compile a summary of the main issues we face. We can discuss solutions at a later stage, but right now I want to raise the alarm.

Let me add one more thing: I am not blaming the youngsters. Previous generations (including my own) must bear responsibility for this. And it’s adults, not kids, who need to take the lead in fixing this mess.

The State of Childhood Today