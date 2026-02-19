30 Facts about Childhood Today that Will Terrify You
Why are we doing this to our kids?
I’ve spent lots of time recently digging into the available information on the state of childhood today. I’m shaken by what I’ve learned—and you will be too.
Over the years, we’ve all heard that our youngsters are “at risk.” But it’s easy to dismiss warnings of this sort as idle fearmongering. After you’ve seen several generations grow up into responsible adults, you tend to stop worrying.
But this time, it really is different.
So many different parties now prey on youngsters—and they include some of the largest companies in the world. Parents struggle for solutions when the enemies are literally inside their home, embedded in ever-present tech that seeks to manipulate and monetize kids.
Below I’ve tried to compile a summary of the main issues we face. We can discuss solutions at a later stage, but right now I want to raise the alarm.
Let me add one more thing: I am not blaming the youngsters. Previous generations (including my own) must bear responsibility for this. And it’s adults, not kids, who need to take the lead in fixing this mess.
The State of Childhood Today
The average child now plays outside for only 4-7 minutes per day. Even inmates in top security prison get more outdoor time than this.
The time youngsters spend with friends has fallen in half—and it only took ten years for that to happen.
Children are entering school with autism-like symptoms due to the use of devices, as well as their parents’ excessive screentime—especially during pregnancy and breastfeeding. This is “leading to a generation of toddlers suffering from ‘still face effect’, an emotionless expression.”
From the same source: “Children are beginning school with low core strength, speech delays, poor bone density.”
70% of children quit organized sports by the age of 13. Participation has been declining steadily since the rise of smartphones.
Rates of obesity among children have skyrocketed in recent years. There are now more than 250 million obese youngsters, and that number will continue to grow.
Lack of physical activity is so extreme that teachers report children arriving at school “without the strength in their fingers to hold a pencil or even a knife and fork.”
From the same source: “Some are unable to use the toilet by themselves, hang their coat on a peg or even recognize their own name.”
