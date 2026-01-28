Let’s do an experiment.

Let’s imagine that your goal is to destroy a community. You want to keep people isolated, and without any connection to a larger social fabric. You want them depressed, and lacking purpose. That makes them easier to control and manipulate.

It isn’t easy to do.

People exist in a web of relationships—they are embedded in a society with deep emotional ties. They have traditions, dozens (or hundreds) of personal connections, and an instinctive desire to be part of a larger group. They want their lives to have meaning.

It’s hard to destroy all that. Even the most tyrannical dictators have failed at it.

But even if it sounds like Mission Impossible, it’s still your job. So how do you do it?

Let me share the ultimate game plan for achieving this impossible goal. Below I describe the destruction of a community in 25 steps. If you can pull all this off (or even most of it), you will have forced the citizens into a closed, isolated life.

They will be helpless and alone.

And then just imagine that all these things might already be happening. Even worse, powerful people and institutions seem to be working daily to create this destruction.

Here it is—25 steps to a closed, meaningless, isolated life.