1984 by George Orwell
If you’re a writer, there’s a distinction far more exalted than winning a Nobel Prize. That happens when your name gets turned into an adjective. By this measure, Orwell and Kafka reign supreme—bequeathing us the terms Orwellian and Kafkaesque. Does any living author have a chance at matching such semantic renown?
In a better world, we wouldn’t need such…
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