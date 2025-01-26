Here’s my latest round-up of YouTube videos. Some are scary, and some are scary good.

I cover a lot of ground, but there should be something here for everybody.

If you want to support my work, please take out a premium subscription (just $6 per month).

I predicted (correctly) back in 2022, that private equity group Blackstone would soon own lots of songs. But I never guessed that they would start releasing music videos.

Do you want to know what a country song about private equity sound likes? Click on the link below (if you dare).

Let’s hope they find some other “alternative investments” as soon as possible.

Lucas Debargue is a brilliant young concert pianist, and my favorite keyboard interpreter of 20th century Impressionist music. But I had no idea that he composed chamber music.

This string quartet showed up unannounced on YouTube a few weeks ago. Enjoy!

In the near future, I’ll share tips on how to remember what you read. In the meantime, I’m recommending this video from Justin Sung. His method is very similar to mine.

Here’s our great blues prodigy, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram. He hails from Clarksdale, Mississippi, but here is jamming in the great outdoors at Red Rocks Park in Colorado.

I’ve never recommended a K-Pop video before. But these women really can sing, and deliver an impressive (Tiny Desk) performance without the help of splices or startovers or Auto-Tune. Instead of relying on software, they play with a solid band of actual homo sapiens.

This gets top marks for sassiness, and is several steps above the pop music I’m hearing on US radio.

Esteemed music writer Will Friedwald sent me some links to music mashups last week—performances of rock songs in old swing jazz styles. We were trying to figure out whether they are AI generated.

Here is the Beatle’s “Get Back” sung in a style that draws heavily on Mildred Bailey, Maxine Sullivan & Helen Humes. Will remarks: “I can't believe that's not a human voice, it sounds more like a late '40s voice than any actual singer I can think of performing today.”