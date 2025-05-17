Here’s a roundup of new YouTube videos I’ve been enjoying. If you have others to suggest, let us know in the comments.

Meet one of the last of the British pub pianists—he knows 4,300 songs spanning two centuries

I used to make money playing piano in British pubs, and it’s a whole different vibe from bars and clubs in other nations. The pianos are lousy, but the clientele is amiable (and the beer is first rate).

I learned that the English react differently to alcohol. When Americans drink too much, they want to fight. But when Brits get tipsy, they want to sing—what do they put into that lager? And you better know the songs.

Trev Woodison definitely knows the songs. He claims that his repertoire includes 4,300 tunes. If you want Doris Day, you get Doris Day. If you want Abba, you get Abba. If you want Buddy Holly, you get Buddy Holly.

He started playing in pubs at age 14, but claims that the roots of his style go back to the 1820s. So he sees himself as one of the last repositories of a venerable tradition that spans generations.

Can it survive in the future? I hope so. But in a world of cheap streaming and AI slop, the odds are against the lowly pub pianist. So let’s cherish the few who are still holding on to the keys while we have the chance.

How did college students get turned into customers?

I’ve recommended Jared Henderson’s videos in the past, and I recently learned that he lives nearby. So we’ve gotten to know each other, and may even collaborate in the future.

I found myself nodding my head in agreement while I listened to this critique of the corporatization of colleges.

These institutions have lost their ability to guide and form students—because they now treat them like customers. And the more they focus on selling and marketing, the less they succeed in educating.

Japanese audiophiles go wild!

Japanese audiophiles put the rest of us to shame. Some of them are even installing 40-foot utility poles so they can tap into a pure power supply without fluctuations or interference.

Does it really make a difference? Who knows. But once you sink a small fortune into your sound system, why not go the extra mile?

One of the music lovers profiled here hasn’t purchased new clothes in 15 years, but his stereo speakers cost a hundred grand.

Some of you will look at this video and scratch your head at all the craziness. But these looneys are my heroes.