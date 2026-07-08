Below is my latest roundup of outstanding new videos. I cover a lot of ground here—music, social commentary, film, career advice, furniture, books, even fashion (not usually my strong suit, no pun intended).

Enjoy!

I’ve praised Hohnen Ford before. She deserves stardom, but mainstream media doesn’t know she exists. A few days ago, Ford released this rendition of “Wichita Lineman” (one of the finest American songs).

Her piano conception is understated, but very smart. And I find her vocals deeply affecting.

Here’s a music plagiarism lawsuit just waiting to happen. This melody is getting used over and over by various artists—but somebody must own the rights. Who is it?

Carl Martin, the host of this video, traces the melody back to 2004. But I suspect there are even earlier examples.

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I’ve just discovered the music of Fabrizio, whose debut album comes out this month—and now you need to know about him too. He has a powerful deep baritone voice you won’t forget.

Fabrizio grew up in poverty in Huánuco, Peru, and moved to the US at age fifteen, where he worked the lowest level jobs—busboy in a Mexican restaurant, door-to-door sales, etc. He eventually found himself in Nashville, and is now ready to make his mark on the country music scene.

I am not a fashion influencer—but I know a lot about the power dynamics of men’s attire. That was necessary when I was dealing with CEOs at McKinsey or negotiating deals overseas. There’s a whole science to this subject that’s not well known.

And a major shift is starting to happen right now.