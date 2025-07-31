Here’s my latest roundup of new records I’m recommending. I’m sharing a dozen picks this time.

Happy listening!

Cymande: Renascence

1970s British-Caribbean Funk Band Makes an Amazing Comeback

Not many bands wait forty years between albums. In fact, I don’t know any band that does that. But this island funk ensemble took a very long intermission after releasing its fourth album in 1981. During that break, their tracks got widely sampled, showing up on dozens of other recordings.

They teased us with a comeback in 2015, and then went dormant again. Now after another decade Cymande returns from oblivion with a new album, and it’s a joy to hear. The groove is just as strong as it was a half-century ago.

Don’t sleep on this release—it’s one of the best of the year.