You want to hear a horror story? Forget vampires and werewolves. Instead talk to a young person about their job search. That’s scarier than a month of Halloweens.

A college degree is no better than a lottery ticket. A very expensive lottery ticket with long odds stack against you. Even so-called marketable degrees won’t go to the market, and stay home like that unemployed piggy.

Where did all the jobs go? Is AI already replacing entry level openings? Did you study STEM just to get replaced by SLOP?

Listen to the sad young people: