The Honest Broker
A trustworthy guide to music, books, arts, media & culture by Ted Gioia
By Ted Gioia
· Over 233,000 subscribers
Subscribe
By subscribing, I agree to Substack’s
Terms of Use
and acknowledge its
Information Collection Notice
and
Privacy Policy
No thanks
“This guys is smart as hell.”
Nadia Bolz-Weber,
The Corners by Nadia Bolz-Weber
“The best Substacker, full stop. Ted is a ridiculously prolific and smart writer, sharing his thoughts about music, culture, and living in the modern world. ”
Jeff Goins,
The Ghost
“Real insights on music and the music industry that you won’t find anywhere else. ”
The Absolute Sound,
The Absolute Sound
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts